The AFC Professional Football Seminar 2025 concluded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after three days of dynamic discussions, knowledge sharing, and fellowship.

The seminar served as an important platform for Asia’s professional football stakeholders to exchange expertise and explore pathways to further strengthen the professional game across the Continent.

The event welcomed more than one hundred participants from across Asia, featuring representatives from FIFA and CONCACAF, members of the AFC Professional Football Committee, as well as special guest Rebekah Stott, the MVP of the AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2024/25.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/cfed.html/news/afc-professional-football-seminar-2025-charts-pathway-for-future

#AFF

#AFC

