Eight teams will be participating in the IMANE Alliance Series 2025, a warm-up tournament before the Futsal Thai League 2025 starts next month.

The IMANE Alliance Series 2025 will be held from 23 to 27 April 2025 at Gymnasium 6, Thammasat University, Rangsit Center.

The eight participating teams are

– Black Pearl United

– Port Authority ASM

– Thammasat Stallions

– Nonthaburi Futsal Club

– Surat Thani Futsal Club

– Royal Navy

– Srinakharinwirot Imane Futsal Club

– Singha Romklao

