Defending champions Young Elephants FC will be up against seven other teams in the Pepsi Lao League 2023.

The rest of the competing teams are Master 7 FC, Ezra FC, Luangprabang FC, Army FC, Viengchanh FC, Champasak FC and Namtha United – a new team from Luangnamtha Province.

Teams in the Pepsi Lao League 2023 will play in a double round-robin format for a total of 56 matches in the season that will end on 6 August 2023.

Six stadiums will be playing hosts to the matches this year and they are the Lao National Stadium Km16, National University of Lao Stadium, Champasak Stadium, Luangnamtha Stadium and Luangprabang Stadium.

#AFF

#LFF

Like this: Like Loading...