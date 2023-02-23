PREPARATION for the upcoming 12th ASEAN Para Games entered its final phase with athletes from all 11 participating contingents all ready to converge and see action in Phnom Penh from 3 to 9 June.

Today’s 100-day countdown celebration marks another significant milestone as Cambodia seeks to create a meaningful impact on the empowerment of para-athletes and sports in the Kingdom and the region through the hosting of the biennial Games for the first time since the inaugural Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2001.

The week-long 12th ASEAN Para Games 2023 will concentrate mostly at the newly-built Morodok Techo Sports Complex, located in Phnom Penh’s northern suburb, with some 2,000 athletes and officials all geared for action in 13 sports.

E-Sports is making its debut albeit as a demonstration sport, but could see a positive impact on the development of the sports in the coming editions in Thailand, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Intensive preparations for the Games, which started over the last two years, are well on track with ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) and governing body ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) working hand in hand to push the “Sports: Live in Peace” as the key messaging of the Games, in support of a peaceful ASEAN community and forging solidarity through participation in sports.

“Today, as we celebrate the 100-day countdown milestone, we must continue to ensure that our athletes are given equal opportunities to prove themselves and excel at the highest competitive sporting platform. The ASEAN Para Games not only provides such opportunities, but it also helps provide strength to uphold our equality and inclusivity agenda,” said APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai in his message in conjunction with the 100-day Countdown celebration today.

Maj Gen Bhavilai said, APSF, as governing body of the para movement in South East Asia, will continue to work hand in hand with host countries to deliver the Games in the best possible atmosphere and in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

“Cambodia is out to prove that despite hosting the Games for the first time, it can meet the demands and expectations in all organisational areas and ensure the welfare of athletes and participants are well taken care of,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

Maj Gen Bhavilai admitted to the challenges in various organisational aspects but believes that Cambodia 2023 Games will be as successful as the past Games. “It’s just that both APSF and CAMAPGOC will have to further solidify their coordination in various functional areas.”

“In tandem with our “ASEAN Moving Together” approach, I believe that come June 3, we will have a great Games and our athletes, para sports and our para movement stand to gain especially in preparing for their next major assignment, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023 in October, “ he added.

In the coming weeks, more coordination efforts are scheduled with the APSF-CAMAPGOC 2nd Coordination Committee meeting involving various key functional areas set from 28th to 30th March in Phnom Penh. This also includes Technical Delegates’ (TDs) venue visits, Chief Classifiers, TDs and Delegates’ Registration meetings as well as the Chef de Mission seminar on 30th March.

Sports to be featured are Athletics, Para-Badminton, Boccia, Chess, Goalball, Football-Seven-a-Side, Football Five-a-Side, Judo, Powerlifting, Para-Swimming, Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball and Wheelchair Basketball.

