Football Australia announced a unique international double, with both the Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas to play matches against England in London this year.

On Tuesday, 11 April (7:45pm local kick-off), the CommBank Matildas will face the Lionesses at Brentford for an Alzheimer’s Society International before the Subway Socceroos travel to take on the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Friday, 13 October (7:45pm local kick-off).

Australia’s senior national women’s football team has not played against the reigning Women’s EURO Champions, England, since October 2018 when the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, Fulham (London), and the last meeting for the men was at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in May 2016, where England were victorious 2-1.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-set-face-england-wembley

