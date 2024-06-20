The pathway towards the inaugural AFC Champions League Two™ (ACL Two) season was unveiled today by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with 32 teams competing for top honours in the Continent’s brand-new second-tier men’s club competition.

In accordance with the finalised AFC Club Competitions 2024/25 slot allocations and club licensing requirements, 27 teams from across 21 Member Associations (MAs) – 12 from the West region and 15 from the East – qualify directly to the Group Stage, along with the three teams (two West, one East) that will be eliminated from the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite™.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_two/news/entries_confirmed_for_afc_champions_league_two_2024-25.html

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...