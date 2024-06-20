A late strike from veteran striker Teerasil Dangda gave BG Pathum United their first Revo Cup following their close 1-0 win over Muangthong United in the final that was played at the Thammasat Stadium.

The 38-year-old Teerasil, who played several years in Japan, made his presence felt late in the game when he struck the winner deep in injury time to give BG Pathum the well-deserved Revo Cup or also known as the Thai League Cup.

BG Pathum had made the final twice before in 2018 and also 2022/23.

They lost to Chiangrai United in 2018 while last season, they went down to Buriram United in the final.

#AFF

#FAT

#ThaiLeague

#BGPathum

