The race to qualify for the next edition of Asia’s most prestigious women’s national team football competition marked its latest milestone today with 37 Member Associations (MAs) confirming their interest to compete in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™.

The Participating MAs will be aiming to clinch the eight available berths to join hosts Australia and the top three sides from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ – defending champions China PR, runners-up Korea Republic and third-placed Japan – at the 2026 Continental showpiece, which will be held from March 1 to 21, 2026.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/entries-for-afc-women%E2%80%99s-asian-cup-australia-2026%E2%84%A2-qualifiers-confirmed

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...