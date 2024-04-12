Entry lists for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Antalya 24 confirm that 431 athletes from 52 countries will descend on Turkiye for the global event on Sunday 21 April.

A total of 198 athletes (108 men, 90 women) are entered for the senior 20km races, while 106 athletes (56 men, 50 women) are set to compete in the U20 races.

The marathon race walk mixed relay makes its World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships debut in Antalya, with Paris 2024 Olympic Games places up for grabs. While the entries by country list features the names of athletes entered by each nation for the relay, athletes entered for other events in Antalya can also be included in the final composition of mixed relay teams.

China topped the medal table at the last edition of the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman, in 2022, with a total of six gold medals.

Ma Zhenxia was among the winners two years ago and she is entered to defend her senior women’s 20km title fresh from setting a PB of 1:26:07 at the Chinese Race Walking Grand Prix in Taicang on 3 March. Peru’s double 2022 world champion Kimberly Garcia, who was third in Muscat, and Ecuador’s Glenda Morejon, who won the 35km race in Muscat, are expected to provide tough opposition.

The fields are stacked and listed for the mixed relay alone are all three reigning Olympic race walk champions – Italy’s Antonella Palmisano, Italy’s Massimo Stano and Poland’s Dawid Tomala – plus Spain’s Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez, who both achieved a 20km and 35km race walk double at last year’s World Championships in Budapest.

Tokyo Olympic medallists Lorena Arenas of Colombia, Evan Dunfee of Canada, Jonathan Hilbert of Germany, Koki Ikeda of Japan and Liu Hong of China are also among those listed, as are 2023 world medallists Caio Bonfim of Brazil, Masatora Kawano of Japan and Jemima Montag of Australia.

Sweden’s four-time world medallist Perseus Karlstrom is entered for the senior men’s 20km, two years on from winning the 35km title in Muscat. Bonfim is also listed for this event, along with Ecuador’s world 35km silver medallist Brian Pintado, Germany’s Christopher Linke, Japan’s Ryo Hamanishi and Spain’s Paul McGrath.

The host nation’s squad features multiple world age group medallist Meryem Bekmez and world U20 champion Mazlum Demir.

China’s Li Chenjie and Yang Xizhen lead the lists of entries for the U20 events.

The final start lists will be available on Saturday 20 April.

