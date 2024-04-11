Oracle Red Bull Racing and Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of their ground-breaking NFT collaboration – Velocity Series 2.0 for the 2024 F1 race season.

Building on the extraordinary success of the inaugural Series 1.0 in 2023, which saw five sold out NFT drops with world-class artists, Velocity Series 2.0 pushes the boundaries of digital art by introducing “Data Driven Art”, allowing fans to immerse themselves in a blend of speed, technology and digital art collections that are inspired by race-team data and on-track telemetry from our iconic RB20 F1 car.

The Velocity Series 2.0 will feature three incredible art drops from a renowned line-up of digital artists that have been universally praised by creators and collectors alike for their exceptional talent. Merging individual style with data generated from the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, the series will kick off with Kjetil Golid, a globally recognised Norwegian digital artist and system developer known for his intricate data structures, whose celebration of blending colour and form is the perfect match for the opening art drop of 2024 around the Monaco Grand Prix.

The multiple drops will be in the form of exclusive generative art collections, open editions and/or unique 1 of 1 digital artworks. After minting, these artworks will become tradable through the Bybit NFT marketplace, allowing collectors to grow their own portfolios through the acquisition of historical pieces of Oracle Red Bull Racing memorabilia.

This year, the 2.0 Passes, mirroring the innovation of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s iconic cars, are set to elevate the experience to unprecedented heights. Not only will the Velocity Pass feature an exciting new design, but an additional 1,000 passes will be introduced to the Velocity Series collection, culminating in a total supply of 2,000 passes.

The Series 2.0 Pass sale will begin on April 12, 2024, 2PM UTC, offering a wide array of exclusive benefits. At each of the three Velocity Series releases, taking place around the Monaco, Monza and Abu Dhabi races, pass holders can participate in a holder-exclusive NFT sale to secure digital masterpieces by the featured artists, access to token-gated activations and experiences related to the series, as well as the chance to win unique prizes from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Bybit.

Meanwhile, in a bold industry move, Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing will launch fractional NFTs on the DN-404 (Divisible NFT-404) protocol for the first time this year to make Velocity Series more accessible to fans and offer a whole new way of engaging with the Series.

Chief Marketing Officer at Oracle Red Bull Racing Oliver Hughes said, “The Velocity Pass allows fans to own a piece of the team’s legacy, reimagined through the lens of talented digital artists. After such a successful season and fantastic response in 2023 to the collaboration with Bybit, we’re looking forward to connecting with our passionate fanbase in a new and exciting way once again.”

Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit Ben Zhou said, “At Bybit, we’re fuelled by the energy of innovation, and together with Oracle Red Bull Racing, we’re excited to unleash Velocity Series 2.0! This year’s collaboration takes digital art to a new level with ‘Data Driven Art,’ blurring the lines between racing and the NFT space. Velocity Series 2.0 welcomes everyone – existing fans and curious newcomers alike – to experience the power and potential of digital art powered by Bybit Web3.”

The expansion of the Velocity Series for the 2024 season, highlights the value and appreciation of the artistry and exclusivity offered by this unique collaboration between Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing. The Velocity Series 2.0 showcases the series’ capacity to bridge the gap between the fast-paced realm of the Formula 1 World Championships and the burgeoning NFT space, nurturing a new generation of enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Like this: Like Loading...