The Thailand Futsal national team scored a psychological boost ahead of their participation in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 next when they beat Japan 2-1 in a friendly last night.

In the match that was played at the Bangkok Arena, Japan found the lead through Sora Kanazawa before Thailand fought back with goals from Panat Kittipanuwong and Suphawut Thueanklang for the win.

Japan – the four-time winners of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup – are ranked world no. 11 while Thailand are 31st.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 will be played on 17-28 April 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thailand are in Group A against Vietnam, Myanmar and China.

#AFF

#FAT

#Changsuek

