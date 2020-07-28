The all-time record belongs to Troy Corser (377), followed by Noriyuki Haga (313).

2. Jonathan Rea reached 170 WorldSBK podiums in Phillip Island: that is 40 more than the second all-time rider, Troy Corser (130).

3. Chaz Davies has started 164 races for Ducati: in Jerez he will have the first chance to equal Carl Fogarty for starts with the Italian manufacturer (167). The record for Ducati belongs to Lucio Pedercini: 176 starts for the Borgo Panigale factory from 1998 to 2006.

4. After Phillip Island, Kawasaki has 148 wins: that is 210 less than the leading manufacturer, Ducati (358).

5. After Phillip Island, Jonathan Rea counts 89 wins: that is 30 clear of his best competitor, Carl Fogarty.

6. It’s a tie for the riders with most podium finishes here: Tom Sykes and Chaz Davies climbed on the podium seven times in Jerez. They both missed out last year.

7. The sixth place on the grid is Davies’ lucky one in Jerez: he won all his three races at Jerez from there.

8. Of the current grid, we have seven out of eight Jerez winners: Chaz Davies (3); Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Eugene Laverty and Marco Melandri (2); Tom Sykes and Michael Van der Mark (1). The only one absent from this list is Raymond Roche (2 wins in 1990).

9. Only three manufacturers have recorded the Superpole here: Kawasaki (4), Ducati (2), Aprilia (1).

10. Last year, all three wins came from second on the grid.