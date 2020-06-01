Season three of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup won’t be without its challenges and compromises, but every effort is being made to continue the success of the category as the following explains.

*Calendar revised so 80 per cent of the original number of races is possible in order to protect the WTCR, protect jobs and protect the sport as a whole

*Europe-only schedule puts the onus firmly on economic and social responsibility and is far less complex logistically

*Planning 16 races − which is possible due to the WTCR’s sprint format and cost-capping measures already implemented by the FIA − maintains the sporting credibility of the series and meets the requirements of the numerous global broadcasters

*With Eurosport Events not reducing its marketing and promotional investment, the global exposure and popularity enjoyed by the series, its partners and stakeholders is not adversely affected

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup revised calendar 2020 (proposed)

It is hoped the schedule below can be achieved in accordance with all government restrictions:

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September), 2 races

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September), 2 races

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October), 3 races

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October), 3 races

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November), 3 races

WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November), 3 races