While WorldSBK took a break between the Dutch and Emilia-Romagna Rounds, the SBK® Roadway program witnessed thrilling action across various supported events, showcasing emerging talents and competitive racing.

China Endurance Festival Round 1 Kicks Off in Chengdu

The 2024 China Endurance Festival (CEF) in Chengdu marked the beginning of the SBK® Roadway program in China, an initiative to integrate emerging talents into the WorldSBK paddock. Held at the Tianfu International Circuit on May 11-12, the event attracted 38 teams and 132 riders from across the country, competing in various categories including the 4-hour endurance challenge, the Chinese Endurance Women’s Group, and the 600cc and 1000cc groups.

The event was a grand celebration of motorcycle racing, featuring a mix of professional riders and enthusiasts. Highlights included demonstrations of new products by major manufacturers, motorcycle stunt performances, and various entertainment activities. The Nooma Racing Team won in the domestic 250cc and 300cc classes, while SUBO-H Racing Team Kawasaki Ninja400 emerged victorious in the 4-hour endurance open group.

In the CEF women’s group, Chen Ling, Li Ruiyun, and Hu Mengying took the top three positions. Zhou Fenglong won the 600cc group, and Li Jinlin clinched the 1000cc group championship. The next stop for CEF will be in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, on August 17-18.

Yamalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America 2024 Round 1 in Goiânia

The Yamalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America kicked off the 2024 season at the Ayrton Senna International Circuit in Goiânia, with riders from five different countries making it to the podium. The competition in the R3 Talent and R3 Cup categories was fierce, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

In the R3 Talent category, Colombian Jerónimo Gonzalez secured the first pole position of the season and won Race 1, followed by Peruvian Aymon Bocanegra and Brazilian Mário Salles. In Race 2, Brazilian Heitor Ourinho claimed victory, with Gonzalez and fellow Brazilian Cauã Rodrigues completing the podium.

In the R3 Cup, Argentine Lucas Gutierrez secured pole position, while Brazilian Fabrício Zamperetti won Race 1, followed by Gutierrez and Chilean Isis Carreno, who will debut in WorldWCR next week in Misano. In Race 2, Gutierrez emerged victorious, with Carreno and Brazilian Jonas Vieira rounding out the podium.

Yamalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America 2024 Round 2 in Curvelo

The second round of the Yamalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America took place at the Circuito dos Cristais in Curvelo, Minas Gerais, on May 24-26.

In the R3 Talent category, Argentine Nahuel Santamaria claimed Superpole, while Mario Salles won Race 1, followed by Aymon Bocanegra and Cauã Rodrigues. Bocanegra took victory in Race 2, with Santamaria and Salles completing the podium.

In the R3 Cup, Fabrício Zamperetti dominated by securing Superpole and winning both races. Isis Carreno continued her strong performance with two second-place finishes, while Brazilian Alex Schultz and Jonas Vieira completed the podium in Races 1 and 2, respectively.

Yamahalube R3 bLU cRU Latin America photo gallery

Looking Ahead

As the SBK® Roadway program continues to support and nurture emerging talents, next will be the third round of the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will coincide with the WorldSBK Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, promising to deliver more exciting racing and showcase the next generation of motorcycle racing talents.

