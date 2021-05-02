Six bespoke cars, each with a special paint job

Exclusive exterior design for Audi Sport’s most powerful model

From Misano red to Sebring black: six times pure individuality

Shortly after the first two major victories of the Audi R8 LMS GT2 at Monza, Audi Sport customer racing is launching a small series of its race car. Six characterful colors transform the most powerful model of the R8 LMS into individual collectors’ items.

“For the first time in the 13-year history of Audi Sport customer racing we are offering such a color concept to our customers,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“With one model per color, our Color Edition guarantees pure individuality and will not be issued a second time like this. It is unique compared to our competitors and attracts attention – whether as a collector’s item or as a race car at track days and competitions.”

With 470 kW (640 hp), the Audi R8 LMS GT2 is the most powerful of four models in the brand’s customer racing portfolio. Its free-revving, production-based V10 engine accelerated the race car to its first two European victories in the GT2 season opener at Monza’s Royal Park on April 17 and 18. Four car manufacturers are already committed to this still young high-performance category in international GT racing. They were all on the grid at Monza.

Audi Sport customer racing builds the Color Edition in parallel with the standard version of the R8 LMS GT2 at the Neckarsulm site. The chassis for the racing version in aluminum-CFRP composite design with steel roll cage is built in the same plant as that of the production model.

Audi Sport manufactures the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated engine at the Győr site in Hungary. In Heilbronn-Biberach, a team from Audi Sport customer racing completes the model into a ready-to-run race car in accordance with the GT2 regulations of promoter SRO (Stéphane Ratel Organization).

The six colors of the edition models are applied as paintwork to the body, which is made entirely of CFRP. This results in an unusually elaborate, high-quality and durable solution in contrast to the usual foiling in racing. Audi Sport customer racing is now offering the six Color Edition models for sale at a price of 349,000 euros (plus VAT).

The Color Edition of the Audi R8 LMS GT2

Kyalami green

Misano red

Nogaro blue

Sebring black

Tactical green

Vegas yellow

