Macao Match Cup, Day 2. Macao, China. January 09, 2025.

The forecast delivered a more consistent breeze for the second day of the 2025 Macao Match Cup with experienced match racers Ian Williams (GBR), Gavin Brady (USA) and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson continuing to top the round-robin qualifying stage. Williams and Brady remain undefeated with eight wins from eight races, with Egnot-Johnson at seven wins, and Italy’s Rocco Attili in fourth position with five wins.

A welcome 8-12 knot breeze arrived for the second day of the Macao Match Cup regatta, giving the opportunity for teams to the put the new fleet of Far East 28 yachts through their paces as Principal Race Officer David Brookes completed eight further flights of the round-robin qualifying stage.

Penalties were a-plenty during the day as the twelve teams jostled for valuable points in their respective matches. Great Britain’s Ian Williams and the Pindar by Manuport Logistics team continued their strong performance finishing their second day of racing undefeated, as well as USA’s Gavin Brady and his True Blue Racing team winning all their races today, despite some close matches.

“It’s been an interesting first two days for us” commented Brady. “Despite us not managing todo a great deal of preparation for the event, as well as other teams, we are sailing well. There are a lot of wind shifts here, but also a lot of passing lanes to keep the racing close – a great event so far.”

In Flight 10,Brady fought a close match against USA’s Chris Poole/ Riptide Racing, current #1 world ranked match racer.

After a split tack start, the teams came together at the first upwind mark with Poole landing a penalty for not giving enough room. On the second upwind leg, Poole stretched ahead with an impressive 25 second lead over Brady, setting up the opportunity for Poole to make his penalty turn at the finish line.

Just before crossing the finish line, Poole and crew went for the turn but Brady, with pace from an earlier gust, was able to cross the line just seconds ahead to take the race win.

In the later Flight 15, Poole found himself in a second close duel of the day, this time against current Women’s Match Racing World Champion Pauline Courtois. After Poole was given a penalty after contact in the first upwind leg of the race, he found the opportunity to force Courtois wide at the final finish and shake off his penalty after Courtois dropped their spinnaker in the water.

“Today was a mixed bag for us on Riptide Racing” added Poole. “But we were happy with our boat speed and communications. We are all learning this new venue in Macao, but it was great to win our close match against Pauline Courtois, the current women’s match racing world champion.”

