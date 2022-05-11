The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have decided that the Brunei Futsal League 2021 (BFL 2021) is declared abandoned due to the inability to continue the remaining matches as a result of the third wave of the COVID-19.

At the time of the covid-19 intervention, the League Table and rankings in the BFL 2021 are as follow:

Technical requirements for a new tier 1 league to begin must include 10 weeks of‘ off-season’ preparations for the participating teams to train and to have friendly matches, finalise contracts as well as to conclude their player transfers/loans.

FABD would like to thank all futsal stakeholders and those who are involved for their understanding in this matter.

