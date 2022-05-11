Thuy Trang Tran Thi gave host Vietnam a crucial win in Group A of the SEA Games women’s football event when they edged the Philippines 2-1 here tonight at the Cam Pha Stadium.

Tahnai Annis had inspired the Philippines to take the lead after 15 minutes before Tuyet Dung Nguyen Thi then gave Vietnam the equalizer in the 38th minute for both teams to be back on level at the break.

But just five minutes into the second half, Tran Thi slotted home what turned out to be the winner for Vietnam to take the lead in Group A.

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP A

RESULT

Vietnam 2-1 Philippines

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

#SEAG2022

Like this: Like Loading...