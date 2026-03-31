Fafage Banua FC have taken control at the top of the Indonesian Pro Futsal League 2025/26, opening up a seven-point lead over second-placed Pangsuma FC.

Fafage Banua’s thumping 6-1 victory over struggling Asahan FC at the GOR Babussalam in Banjarbaru saw the side from South Kalimantan picking up their eighth straight win in a row.

Reza Yamani started the ball rolling with the third-minute opener before Muhammad Faturrahman added the second goal just three minutes before the break.

Aldi Wanjaya hit a brace (21st and 39th minute), followed by goals from Ryan Dwi Reynaldi (28th) and Muhammad Faturrahman (31st) for Fafage Banua’s well-deserved win.

Fajar Aidil Adha scored Asahan’s only goal in the 25th minute.

The win for Fafaga Banus gave them 36 points from 13 matches.

In the meantime, Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) are fifth in the standings with 27 points from 11 games.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FafageBanua

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