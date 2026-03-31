Malaysian independent men’s doubles player Teo Ee Yi has officially announced the conclusion of his sponsorship agreement with Li-Ning and confirmed that he will commence a new partnership with Malaysian brand FELET, under whose support he will continue his professional career.

He also reiterated that he has no intention of retiring from competitive badminton.

The 32-year-old athlete recently took to social media to express his appreciation for Li-Ning’s longstanding support, formally marking the end of their collaboration. The announcement generated significant attention and discussion among fans and the wider public, including speculation regarding a potential retirement or a possible separation from his doubles partner, Ong Yew Sin.

In response, Teo provided a clear clarification, stating that retirement is not under consideration. “I remain committed to pursuing my aspirations in the sport and continue to value the competitive experience on court. This transition represents solely a change in sponsorship and does not affect my professional trajectory or competitive objectives,” he said.

It is understood that his decision to join FELET is closely associated with his personal background. As a native of Muar, Teo shares a longstanding connection with the brand, which likewise originated from the same locality. Having trained with FELET rackets from a young age, this collaboration is widely regarded as a return to a familiar system and foundation.

Teo further expressed his intention to utilise his platform to promote local brands and elevate Malaysian-made products to greater international prominence, while also contributing to his hometown and the broader community. He conveyed his appreciation for FELET’s confidence in him and expressed optimism regarding a sustained partnership in both competitive and developmental capacities.

As a leading homegrown badminton brand in Malaysia, FELET has further strengthened its roster with the addition of Teo Ee Yi, joining a lineup that already features several prominent international players including Malaysia’s world No. 25 men’s doubles pair Tan Wee Kiong and Nur Azriyn Ayub; Goh V Shem alongside South Korea’s Choi Sol-gyu; Hong Kong men’s singles player Ng Ka Long; Indonesia’s emerging talent Christian Adinata; Thailand’s women’s singles player Busanan Ongbamrungphan; and Chinese Taipei men’s doubles player Su Ching-heng.

Like this: Like Loading...