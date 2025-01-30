Two quick, late goals from Evan Soumilena gave Fafage Vamos not only a narrow 3-2 win over defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) but also the lead at the top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2024/25.

In the game played at the GOR Gelora Bung Tomo in Surabaya, Ryan Dwi gave Fafage Vamos the lead after six minutes as BTS then replied through Norberto Gilvan (19th minute) and Ardiansyah (32nd).However, Indonesian international Soumilena then made sure of the full points for Fafage Vamos with two goals in the 35th and 36th minute.With the win, Fafage Vamos took over the top spot in the PFL 2024/25 with 19 points from seven matches played – three points ahead of second-placed Unggul FC.Former leaders Unggul FC moved down to second after conceding a 3-2 loss to Kuda Laut Nusantara. #AFF#PSSI#FFI

Like this: Like Loading...