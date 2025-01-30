The Indonesia Futsal national team made a smashing start to their challenge in the 4Nations World Series 2025 when they beat powerhouse Japan 1-0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome earlier this evening.

After absorbing much of the pressure well into the second half, Indonesia finally prised open the lead for the only goal of the game in the 29th minute when Samuel Eko made good on the corner from Rio Pangestu.

In the meantime, Argentina overcame a determined Saudi Arabia side 8-7 in the other game of the day.

#AFF

#PSSI

#FFI

Like this: Like Loading...