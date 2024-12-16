The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have appointed Peter Cklamovski as the head coach of the Malaysia national team.

The 46-year-old Cklamovski had worked for more than 15 years under Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou when they led the Australian national squad to the 2015 Asian Cup crown and later to the 2019 J1 League champions with Yokohama F. Sailors.

Cklamovski later extended his career as head coach with J1 League club, Shimizu S-Pulse in 2020 before being the manager of FC Tokyo in June 2023.

The Australian’s immediate task with Malaysia would be for the qualifying round for the Asian Cup in March next year.

At the same time, the FAM have also announced the appointment of Nafuzi Zain as the national U23 team head coach.

Both individuals will officially begin their duties with FAM on 1 January 2025.

#AFF

#FAM

