2024 World Match Racing Tour Shenzhen Bao’an Final, Day 6, Prizegiving. Dachan Bay, Shenzhen, China. December 15, 2024.

The 2024 World Match Racing Tour Shenzhen Bao’an Final concluded, where Britain’s Ian Williams Pindar by Manuport Logistics team of Jon Gundersen, Richard Sydenham, and Gerry Mitchell claimed their record-breaking eighth Match Racing World Championship title after a dramatic showdown against New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson KNOTS Racing.

Both Williams and Egnot-Johnson, former Match Racing World Champions, showed that experience prevails as they advanced to the final after overcoming their French competitors in tightly contested semi-finals.

The final series was a first-to-three format, and Egnot-Johnson took an early lead, securing the first race against Williams. However, the British sailor responded with back-to-back victories, putting himself one race away from the title. Egnot-Johnson kept his hopes alive by winning the fourth race, setting the stage for a decisive fifth race.

In the fifth race, a dramatic windward mark rounding led to contact between the two boats. Williams was penalized but cleared it during the downwind leg, as Egnot-Johnson also incurred a penalty. Williams crossed the finish line first, appearing to secure his third win and the title. However, a post-race hearing penalized Williams 0.75 points for damage caused at the windward mark, leaving him at 2.25 points and requiring a sixth race.

Williams dominated the final race, crossing the finish line ahead of Egnot-Johnson to secure his historic eighth Match Racing World Championship.

“It’s a great feeling to get that eighth title. Nick Egnot-Johnson and his team are really tough competitors, we had to up our game at the end to beat them,” said Williams. “Crossing the line and thinking you’ve won, then trying to get yourself back up for another race is actually a huge challenge. Maybe that’s where the experience counts. We knew we could do it, and I think that was the best race we had in the final.”

“We’ve never done a three-peat before, so I guess that’ll be the next challenge,” hinted Williams.

“Sailing against Ian is always an honor,” reflected Egnot-Johnson. “Growing up and learning how to match race, we would watch him on YouTube. So, to push him in a final to six races in a world championship…we’re all very happy with that.”

The petit-final was an all-French affair, with Aurélien Pierroz’s Match Again by Normandy Elite Team and Ian Garreta battling for the final podium position, both competing in their first World Match Racing Tour Final.

Garreta, who had won the round robin stage, faced Pierroz, who won the repechage stage. Pierroz claimed victory in the first race, while Garreta appeared poised to take the second. However, Garreta was unable to clear a penalty at the finish, allowing Pierroz to cross the line first and secure third place overall.

“It was really close racing, in the second prestart, we were able to give him a penalty,” Pierroz explained. “So, we just stayed close behind him the whole race. When he went to do his penalty at the finish line, he didn’t do it properly, so we were able to pass him and finish third at the World Match Racing Tour Final…we are pretty happy about that!”

Shenzhen’s conditions tested the skill and adaptability of the world’s best match racers. Spectators gathered at the event village to watch the action, as the venue once again proved itself as a premier destination for match racing.

With this event, the World Match Racing Tour wraps up another successful season, celebrating world-class match racing and crowning a champion who has once again raised the bar in the sport.

