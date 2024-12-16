The Vietnam Women’s Futsal team gears up for next year’s qualifying round of the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 with eight additional players.

The eight players are Le Trinh Khanh Linh, Bien Thi Hang, Nguyen Thi Tu Anh, Tran Thi Thuy Trang, Danh Lam Kim Phung, K’Thua, Ngo Thi Hong Nhung and Tran Thi Thu Xuan.

The qualifiers will be from 15-19 January 2025 with Vietnam in the same group as Macau, Chinese Taipei and host Myanmar.

The team is training in Ho Chi Minh City under head Coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang.

“After our success in previous tournaments, our opponents will be more careful, so it will not be easy. I believe the team will do well in the qualifiers and make the final round,” said Dinh Hoang.

