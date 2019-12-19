Tokyo Olympics-bound gymnastics queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi and wushu exponent Loh Choon How were named the Olympians of the Year 2019 at the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Annual Dinner & Awards Night on Thursday. Tokyo Olympics-bound gymnastics queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi and wushu exponent Loh Choon How were named the Olympians of the Year 2019 at the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Annual Dinner & Awards Night on Thursday.

The duo were stars at the recent 30th Sea Games in the Philippines with an impressive haul of gold medals in their respective events.

The 25-year-old Farah clinched three gold medals – in the All-around, floor exercise, and uneven bars – taking her Sea Games gold haul to seven golds since the 2011 biennial games in Indonesia.

She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the qualifying rounds in the World Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany in October.

Choon How won the gold in the men’s taijijian and taijiquan at the biennial games.