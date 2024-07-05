The FA of Singapore (FAS) announced today that Yazeen Buhari will step down as General Secretary on 30 September 2024.

Yazeen joined the FAS in 2017 after a stint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

As the driving force in the FAS and Singapore Premier League (SPL) administration, Yazeen, a former FIFA international match official, played a pivotal role in guiding the organisation in launching several significant developments in Singapore football, including the 2018 rebrand of the SPL with AIA as a multi-year title sponsor, the Unleash the Roar! initiative that was launched in 2021 and the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in the SPL since 2023.

For more, please click on

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzQVxRLpHVxrSzjzbrNrzMFsWzlW

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...