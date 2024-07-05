What to look out for at Donington Park

Championship Contenders

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) currently leads the championship standings with 179 points. Razgatlioglu has shown remarkable adaptability and prowess with his new manufacturer. Trailing closely is Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), just 21 points behind, with teammate Alvaro Bautista in third place, accumulating 155 points.

Historical Performance at Donington Park

In 2023, Donington Park witnessed thrilling battles, with Bautista winning the two long races and Razgatlioglu triumphing in the Tissot Superpole Race. Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) holds the record for the most wins at this iconic British track among the current grid, with a total of six victories. Alvaro Bautista and Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) follows with two wins each. Jonathan Rea has claimed the last three pole positions at Donington Park.

Key Challenges

Razgatlioglu faces the challenge of demonstrating his adaptability at Donington Park with BMW, aiming to extend his streak of four consecutive wins and equal Marco Melandri‘s record of nine victories for the manufacturer. Nicolo Bulega steps into Donington Park on a Superbike for the first time, drawing on his previous experience from two Supersport seasons. Jonathan Rea, meanwhile, aims to secure his fourth consecutive pole position at the British track and adjust to the circuit with Yamaha for the first time.

Local Riders

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) will strive for solid results. This marks Sam Lowes’ first visit to Donington Park with WorldSBK, though he is a WorldSSP winner at the circuit. Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) will also seek to capitalize on home advantage, aiming to surpass his fourth-place finish in Race 2 from 2023, his best result with BMW.

WorldSBK | KEY STAT

9 WorldSBK arrives at the track where BMW scored its first win with Marco Melandri back in 2012. Twelve years on, Toprak Razgatlioglu has the chance to equal Melandri’s record of nine wins for BMW, the highest for the German manufacturer.

Like this: Like Loading...