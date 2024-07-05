Defending champion Hu Zhe An of China and Thailand’s Patcharakit Apiratchataset lived up to their top billings after clinching victories over their rivals to advance into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 at Gor Among Raga Hall.Hu registered a convincing 32-minute 21-14, 21-9 win over home shuttler Hendry Leander to set a clash against another Indonesian Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah in tomorrow’s quarterfinals. Eighth seed Moh. Zaki had earlier booked his spot in the last eight, battling hard against India’s Dhruv Negi before winning 21-15, 16-21, 21-14 in a 63-minute duel. Second seed Apiratchataset remained on course for the championship’s title bid after winning over India’s Pranauv Ram Nagalinga 18-21, 21-18, 22-20. The Thai top junior ace takes on 10th seed Cho Hyeon Woo of Korea, who had defeated Kazuma Kawano of Japan 21-14, 21-19 in today’s third round. In the women’s singles, Indonesian Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari’s hopes of a second consecutive title were dashed after succumbing to China’s unseeded shuttler Yin Yi Qing, who emerged victorious with a straight game win 23-21, 21-11. Both two top seeds Thailand’s Sarunrak Vitidsarn and Malaysian top women’s junior Siti Zulaikha booked their quarterfinal spots, with the former set to meet China’s eighth seed Huang Lin Ran and the latter up against Chinese Taipei’s Huang Sheng-Chun.Vitidsarn advanced to the last eight after defeating India’s Tanvi Sharma 21-12, 21-19 while Siti Zulaikha faced tough resistance in the first game before prevailing 22-20, 21-16 over Korean Kim Do Yeon.The men’s doubles competition saw top seed Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai advancing into the quarterfinals after beating home pair Dexter Farrell/Wahyu Agung Prasetyo 17-21, 21-15, 21-15, to clash against Chinese pair Xiao Gao Bo/Xue Zi Yu tomorrow. Chinese Taipei’s Chi Ruei Chiu/Shao Hua Chiu pulled an upset over Indonesia third seed Anselmus Breagit Fredy Prasetya/Pulung Ramadhan 21-17, 21-19 and are slated to meet China’s Chen Jun Ting/Liu Jun Rong in the quarterfinals.In the women’s doubles, Thailand’s top seed Napchanok Utsanon/Sabrina Sophita Wedler were forced to retire in their second game against Mikoto Aiso/Niina Matsuta, with the score locked at 17-17. The Japanese pair had earlier won the first game 21-19. Japan’s second seed pair Ririna Hiramoto/Aya Tamaki are also in the last eight while Indonesia booked two slots in tomorrow’s quarterfinals, with third seed Isyana Syahira Meida/Rinjani Kwinara Nastine set against Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting while Riska Anggraini/Salsabila Zahra Aulia will take on eighth seed Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon. China have two pairs in the mixed doubles quarterfinal with Lin Xiang Yi/Liu Yuan Yuan facing Malaysian pair Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asraf/Dania Sofea and Wang Zi Heng/Cao Zi Han taking on Chinese Taipei Lai Po Yu/Liang Chin Sun.

Indonesia are assured of a place in the semifinals with fifth seed Darren Aurelius/Bernadine Anindya Wardana drawn against countrymate Taufik Aderya/Clairine Yustin Mulia.

Like this: Like Loading...