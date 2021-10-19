Malaysian badminton brand FELET are the new sponsor of shuttler Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong.

FELET INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS SDN BHD announced today that they have officially signed the world No. 9 Ka Long with the latter set to take part in Denmark, French and German Open in October.

He will then participate in two major events in Indonesia next month to be followed by the World Championships in December.

Ka Long is currently in Odense preparing for the Denmark Open alongside Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and his new partner Low Juan Shen as well as Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, who had just helped Indonesia win the Thomas Cup.

Since their relaunching in 2019, FELET have been developing planning towards a new attitude, constantly innovating as they gradually launch more products that meet market needs under the premise of ensuring product quality.

