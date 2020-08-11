Following FIFA’s introduction of the updated Futsal Laws of the Games 2020/21 last week, the Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI) are planning to hold virtual courses in stages over the next month.

The courses have been tailored for referees and also coaches of teams involved in the Indonesia Pro Futsal League and also Women’s Pro Futsal League among others.

The FIFA online Futsal Referees course will be held on 17-18 August 2020 and also 20-21 August 2020 with a maximum of 50 persons to take part online.

The instructor is Massimo Cumbo from Italy.

The online course for coaches will be held on 7-9 September 2020 with a maximum of 56 participants.

The instructor is Badrul Hisam Kalam from AFC.

