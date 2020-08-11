Jason Daskalos in the Audi R8 LMS ultra beat the entire GT2 competition of the Porsche teams in both races at the second round of the GT Sports Club America at Sonoma in Southern California. At the fourth round of the American Trans Am racing series, Ken Thwaits took eighth place in the overall standings in Road America, taking class victory in the XGT category. Third place in this class went to Josh Hill in another Audi R8 LMS ultra.

Successes for the Audi R8 LMS ultra in Europe and America: The proven first-generation Audi R8 LMS ultra continues to achieve numerous successes in club racing in the hands of customers. In the south of Sweden, Jan Brunstedt won a total of four races of the SSK Series and the Verktyksboden Modsport Series at the Gelleråsen circuit near Karlskoga. In the French Hillclimb Championship Ronald Garcès finished second in the GT & Tourisme Spéciales class at the season opener at Mont Dore in central France.

In the second race Saintéloc Racing, another Audi customer team, collected a trophy. The Frenchman Arthur Rougier in the Audi R8 LMS overtook several competitors and was happy about a podium result with Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase in third place ahead of Weerts/Vanthoor. In the end, a total of six Audi R8 LMS cars were among the top ten of the 21 participants who started. The brand’s three customer teams transformed the third race on the Adriatic coast into a veritable Audi festival. Despite a safety car that brought the field together again in the last ten minutes of the race, Weerts/Vanthoor again prevailed, as in the first race. Saintéloc Racing with Haase/Rougier followed just seven tenths of a second behind the WRT duo after Haase had put his Audi Sport driver colleague Vanthoor under pressure up to the end. Third place went to two young Italian talents in another Audi R8 LMS. The German team Attempto Racing completed the podium with 20-year-old Tommaso Mosca, who had proved his talent in the 2017 Audi Sport TT Cup as third in the standings, and 22-year-old Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi. Vanthoor/Weerts are now leading the Sprint Series ahead of Haase/Rougier, in the team ranking the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT is ahead of Saintéloc Racing.

Winning season opener at Misano: A one-two, a one-two-three and a total of six podium places – for Audi Sport’s customers, the GT World Challenge Sprint Cup opener could hardly have been better. At Misano the Belgians Charles Weerts and Audi Sport driver Dries Vanthoor won the first race from grid position four in the Audi R8 LMS. Second place went to Audi Sport driver Kelvin van der Linde from South Africa and Japanese Ryuichiro Tomita, their teammates from Belgian Audi Club Team WRT. Both driver combinations made perfect use of a safety car period at the end of the one-hour race to overtake the leading Bentley and celebrate a one-two victory.

After Audi Sport’s customers had already celebrated four major victories in Europe’s most important GT3 racing series in Germany, Italy and at European level over the past few weeks, two further significant victories in the GT World Challenge Sprint Cup were clinched on the second weekend in August.