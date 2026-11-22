The FIA, the governing body of world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, and its Member Club, the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC), have extended their agreement for the promotion of the FIA GT World Cup, securing the event’s future in Macau until at least 2028.

Under the new agreement, covering the 2027 and 2028 editions, AAMC will continue as the promoter of the FIA GT World Cup, which will remain a key feature of the annual Macau Grand Prix.

The agreement continues the long-standing cooperation between the FIA and AAMC and reinforces their commitment to the development and raising the international profile of the world’s most prestigious standalone events for GT machinery. The commitment provides greater stability for the development of long-term commercial and technical partnerships around the event, including arrangements with key suppliers.

Under the renewed agreement, the FIA will retain responsibility for the safety, sporting and technical regulatory framework of the competition, while the FIA and AAMC will continue working together to further develop the event’s international visibility, broadcast coverage, digital presence and promotion.

It also provides continuity for the event that helps to elevate the international profile of Macau, bringing leading manufacturers, teams, drivers and fans from around the world to the region.

The momentum behind the FIA GT World Cup continues, with this year’s edition featuring a record eight manufacturers represented on the grid, while the GT3 platform celebrates its 20th anniversary.

As Macau’s most established international sporting event, the Macau Grand Prix combines motor sport with the region’s wider ambitions as a destination for sport, tourism and entertainment. The international reach of the event also helps showcase Macau and its unique Guia Circuit to audiences around the world while engaging new generations of motor sport fans across the region.

The agreement also strengthens the event’s commitment to sustainability, with AAMC required to achieve FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation.

The FIA GT World Cup was first held in Macau in 2015, creating a showcase for international GT racing in Asia.

Since then, the FIA GT World Cup has established itself as a highlight of the international GT racing calendar and the world’s most prestigious sprint race for GT3 machinery, combining a world-class field with the unique challenge presented by the demanding Guia Circuit.

The FIA GT World Cup forms part of an exceptional line-up of FIA competitions held as part of the Macau Grand Prix, alongside the FIA FR World Cup, FIA F4 World Cup and the traditional season finale of the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour.

The established sporting format will continue to feature Free Practice and Qualifying, including the well-received Superpole session introduced in 2025, followed by a Qualification Race and the FIA GT World Cup-deciding 16-lap Main Race.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The extension of this agreement is yet another important milestone in a year where we have made vital deals to secure the future of global motor sport across many different categories. The partnership between the FIA and the Automobile General Association Macao-China brings important stability for the continued development of the world’s most prestigious sprint race for GT3 cars.

“I would like to thank our Member Club, the AAMC, for their continued collaboration and shared commitment to strengthening the international profile of this incredible competition, which is a showcase for top-level GT racing in Asia, each year attracting a range of manufacturers and a line-up of some of the best GT racers in the world.”

Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association Macao-China, said: “Macao welcomes the continued hosting of the GT World Cup at the Guia Circuit. This year, the event features numerous manufacturers and the world’s top GT drivers, making it a premier GT spectacle that commands global attention. The AAMC will continue to collaborate with the FIA​ to promote the FIA GT World Cup and deliver thrilling racing action to motor sport fans.”

Lutz Leif Linden, FIA GT Commission President, said: “Macau is a natural home for the FIA GT World Cup. The Guia Circuit provides a unique challenge for the world’s best GT racers, while the importance of the Asian market to prestigious automotive brands makes it an equally important event for manufacturers. There is a strong local connection to GT3 customer racing, with several teams from the region represented on the grid. This year, we’re seeing a record eight manufacturers on the grid, so I am pleased that the profile of the FIA GT World Cup keeps growing and that it will continue here until at least 2028.”

FIA GT World Cup winners to date:

2025: Antonio Fuoco (ITA) Ferrari 296

2024: Maro Engel (GER) Mercedes-AMG

2023: Raffaele Marciello (SUI) Mercedes-AMG

2019: Raffaele Marciello (SUI) Mercedes-AMG

2018: Augusto Farfus (BRA) BMW

2017: Edoardo Mortara (SUI) Mercedes-AMG

2016: Laurens Vanthoor (BEL) Audi

2015: Maro Engel (GER) Mercedes-AMG

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