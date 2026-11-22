The Pontypool Front Row of Charlie Faulkner, Bobby Windsor and Graham Price will be the first of seven golden greats to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

World Rugby will welcome seven golden greats into its Hall of Fame over the coming months as it looks to celebrate the individuals who played a part in the history of the game.

As the number of inductees nears 200 since the Hall of Fame was introduced in 2006, the golden greats theme will recognise those that have made an outstanding contribution to the game up to the 1970s.

The first to be inducted under the golden greats theme are the Pontypool Front Row of Charlie Faulkner, Bobby Windsor and Graham Price ahead of the Wales v Australia match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 21 November.

The trio packed down together for Pontypool, Monmouthshire, Wales and the British and Irish Lions, enjoying Five Nations Grand Slam successes in 1976 and 1978 as well as touring New Zealand with the Lions in 1977.

Hector Silva, who both played for and coached the Argentina national team and is still considered one of the best loose forwards in the country’s history, will then be posthumously inducted in Buenos Aires on 14 December at the Unión de Rugby de Buenos Aires annual dinner, with the remaining three golden greats – Paul Roos (South Africa), Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne (Ireland) and Bob Scott (New Zealand) – to be recognised in private presentations to family members in the coming months.

Roos is regarded as the father figure of Springbok rugby, captaining the first-ever South African touring side to the British Isles, France and Ireland, a tour that gave the team its enduring identity. Mayne was labelled one of the finest forwards to face South Africa on the 1938 Lions tour, while Scott is considered one of the best full-backs in the game’s history, admired for his incredible positioning, anticipation, composure under pressure and ball-carrying flair.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “Rugby has an incredibly rich history, built on the achievements and personalities of those who have taken the game forward from one generation to the next. These seven golden greats are part of that history, extraordinary individuals whose achievements, character and influence helped shape the game we know today.

“Alongside the modern greats inducted earlier this year, their inclusion in the World Rugby Hall of Fame enables us to celebrate the full breadth of our game’s heritage, connecting the pioneers of the past with those who have more recently inspired players and fans around the world.”

John Eales, Chair of the Hall of Fame panel and a Hall of Fame inductee, said: “The golden greats theme recognises the pioneers whose achievements and influence helped shape the foundations of rugby. These pre-1970 greats left an enduring legacy on our sport and their induction into the World Rugby Hall of Fame” ensures their contribution is recognised, celebrated and remembered for generations to come.

“Rugby is often referred to as the ultimate team sport. And yet, within every team there are often units that, through their dominance, style and standards, transcend generations. The Pontypool Front Row, who we induct in Cardiff this weekend, were one such unit. Playing in many great Pontypool, Welsh and British and Irish Lions teams, Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner stood out as individuals but excelled as a unit.”

These golden great inductions will sit alongside the modern greats theme each year, with that 2026 class comprising Joel Stransky (South Africa), Zinzan Brooke (New Zealand), Sue Day (England), Jen Crawford (USA), Rochelle Martin (New Zealand), Diego Dominguez (Italy) and Abdelatif Benazzi (France).

Profiles of the inductees are available on the World Rugby Hall of Fame website.

World Rugby Hall of Fame 2026 inductees

No.183 – Paul Roos (South Africa)

No.184 – Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne (Ireland)

No.185 – Bob Scott (New Zealand)

No. 186 – Hector Silva (Argentina)

No.187 – Charlie Faulkner, The Pontypool Front Row (Wales and Lions)

No.188 – Bobby Windsor, The Pontypool Front Row (Wales and Lions)

No.189 – Graham Price, The Pontypool Front Row (Wales and Lions)

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