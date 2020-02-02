Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi inaugurated FIFA’s Football For Schools Program this week at the National Football Academy in Yangon.

The opening ceremony of the Football for schools program were also attended by Union Minister for Health and Sports Dr. Myint Htwe, Union Minister for Education Dr Myo Thein Gyi, MFF president U Zaw Zaw, MFF Vice-President Dr.Sai Sam Htun, FIFA foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff who a former French player who won the FIFA World Cup in 1998, officials from the Ministry, Township Football Association members, teachers, students and invited guests.

The Ceremony started with a welcome message by MFF President U Zaw Zaw. Next, State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

delivered a speech and followed by FIFA foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff.

After that, State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, FIFA foundation CEO, AFC and AFF members exchanged commemorative gifts.

As a part of Football For Schools Program, MFF president U Zaw Zaw donated ten thousand balls to Union Minister of Education Dr. Myo Thein Gyi.