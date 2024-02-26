Twenty reigning world champions and seven gold medallists from the Tokyo Olympics are among the entries for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 taking place on 1-3 March.

The final entry lists confirm that 651 athletes from 133 teams have been entered for the global event.

The 651 entries comprise 331 women and 320 men. 18 of the gold medallists from the last edition of the championships will be in action in Glasgow, vying to earn another global title.

Global champions going for further glory in Glasgow include world record-holders Ryan Crouser (shot put), Gudaf Tsegay (3000m), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Femke Bol (400m), Karsten Warholm (400m) and Grant Holloway (60m hurdles).

Competition is expected to be fierce, with key head-to-heads including Noah Lyles vs Christian Coleman in the men’s 60m, Yaroslava Mahuchikh vs Nicola Olyslagers in the women’s high jump, Warholm vs Jereem Richards in the men’s 400m, Julien Alfred vs Ewa Swoboda in the women’s 60m, Selemon Barega vs Josh Kerr in the men’s 3000m, Crouser vs Darlan Romani in the men’s shot put, plus Jamaica vs USA vs the Netherlands in the women’s 4x400m.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on Thursday 29 February in Glasgow.

Event-by-event previews will be published in the coming days on the World Athletics website. Sprints, hurdles and relays will be previewed on Monday 26 February, while we take a look at distance and combined events action on Tuesday 27 February. The field events will be previewed on Wednesday 28 February.

