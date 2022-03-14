Twelve reigning individual Olympic champions are among the entries for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 taking place on 18-20 March.

The final entry lists confirm that 680 athletes from 137 teams have been entered for the global event in Serbia.

The 680 entries comprise 372 men and 308 women. Due to the pandemic, World Athletics Indoor Championships action returns for the first time in four years and among the entries are 10 defending individual champions from Birmingham in 2018.

The Tokyo Olympic champions going for further global gold in Serbia include world record-holders Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump), plus Selemon Barega (3000m), Marcell Jacobs (60m), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), Pedro Pichardo (triple jump), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump), Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and Damian Warner (heptathlon).

Ukraine has six athletes entered, including Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in the long jump and triple jump, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the high jump.

Competition is expected to be fierce, with key head-to-heads including Duplantis vs Chris Nilsen in the men’s pole vault, Miller-Uibo vs Femke Bol in the women’s 400m, Ivana Vuleta vs Lorraine Ugen in the women’s long jump, Ewa Swoboda vs Marybeth Sant-Price in the women’s 60m, and Berihu Aregawi vs Barega in the men’s 3000m.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on Thursday 17 March in Belgrade. – WORLD ATHLETICS

