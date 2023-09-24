The three Danish skippers Camilla Ulrikkeholm, Lea Richter Vogelius and Kristine Mauritzen advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 KDY Women’s Match Race today after the eight teams completed the second qualifying round-round stage of the four-day event.

Sweden’s Anna Östling and the WINGS team complete the final four line-up after Östling matched Vogelius’ 11-3 overall score in the round-robin stages.



Securing her first semi-final spot since starting on the Women’s World Match Racing Tour last year, 28 year old local sailor Kristine Mauritzen and her regular ‘Seagulls’ team are relishing the challenge of going up against three of the most experienced teams at sailing the DS37 boats, not to mention two-time Women’s Match Racing champion Anna Östling;



“We are very excited to get through to the semis” commented Maurtizen. “This is our home ground where we have grown up sailing, so we know the area well and also the DS37’s which we use to train here.”

Mauritzen and crew only formed their ‘Seagulls’ match racing team last year after moving out of dinghies into the keelboat world and securing a wild card entry to the 2022 KDY Women’s Match Race. The team decided to invest in building their match racing team this year with around ten crew members that can rotate at events as needed. The team have competed at all the women’s tour this year including San Francisco and Annapolis in the USA, and Le Havre in France.



“The women’s tour has been so much fun and also challenging” added Mauritzen. “The venues and boats are so different at each stage, so you have to adapt quickly, but also as a team.”



Maurtizen will find out who the team will face in the semi-finals tomorrow Sunday for the final day of the event. Lea Richter Vogelius will have the choice of opponent after leading the overall round-robin stages.



The remaining four teams of Brooke Wilson (AUS), Celia Willison (NZL), Juliet Costanzo (AUS) and Julia Aartsen (NED) will compete in a ‘Queen of the Castle’ sail off for the 5th-8th places.



Racing will start at 1000 in front of the HALGODT venue in Skovshoved Harbour with spectating available from the shore. For live results follow matchracingresults.com

