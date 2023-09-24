Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar have made the Knockout Stage of the 2022 Asian Games following the end of their group matches earlier this evening in Hangzhou, China.

The three teams from ASEAN emerged as among four of the best third-placed teams to join the six group winners and six runners-up teams to the knockout stage.

In Group F, Indonesia had started their campaign well with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan but was left in a predicament when they lost to Chinese Taipei and then North Korea earlier today.

But Chinese Taipei’s heavy defeat to Kyrgyzstan handed the advantage to Indonesia to book their place in the next round.

Thailand in Group E started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bahrain.

The Thais’ only loss was to South Korea where they then picked up their second point in the competition with a second draw against Kuwait today.

The two points were enough for Thailand to go through to the next round where they will be joined by Myanmar from Group A.

With Bangladesh rooted at the bottom of the standings, Myanmar’s draw against India ensured them their place in the Round of 16.

Another ASEAN representative Vietnam finished as the fifth-best third-placed team after the end of the group matches.

