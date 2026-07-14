Vietnam will launch their challenge for back-to-back regional titles at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with a stellar line-up of talent at Kim Sang-sik’s disposal as the South Korean coach leans on his trophy-winning stalwarts once again.

The Golden Star Warriors won the 2024 title through the exploits of Nguyễn Xuân Son, Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Đình Bắc and the trio will again play central roles in Vietnam’s quest to retain the title.

Vietnam have won the coveted trophy on three occasions – having also claimed the title in 2008 and 2018 – but have never secured consecutive crowns in the tournament, celebrating a milestone 30th anniversary this year. Inaugurated in 1996, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ is the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football.

Kim’s team will kick off their title defence against Timor-Leste in Chonburi on July 24 alongside Group A rivals Singapore, Cambodia and Indonesia

Singapore coach Gavin Lee will look to the experience of 35-year-old captain Hariss Harun and striker Ilhan Fandi to launch their nation’s quest for a fifth title and their first since 2012.

Indonesia will hope to deliver a first-ever ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ title after a record six runners-up finishes with coach John Herdman selecting a squad featuring many of the players who went close to taking the nation to a first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.

Rizky Ridho, Yance Sayuri, Thom Haye and Marc Klok all featured in the run to the fourth round of Asia’s preliminaries for the 2026 finals and the experience gained against the continent’s best will give Indonesia confidence.

Experienced Buriram United FC trio, Chatchai Bootprom, Pansa Hemviboon and Narubadin Weerawatnodom have been included in Anthony Hudson’s squad as Thailand look to add a record-extending eighth title to the country’s honours list.

Yotsakorn Burapha, who shone for Thailand at the ASEAN U-23 Championship in Indonesia last year, brings vibrancy to the attack for a Thailand team that launches their Group B campaign against Laos in Vientiane on July 25.

Thailand will also face a Philippines side attempting to advance to the final for the first time and a Malaysian outfit looking to claim their country’s first title since their solitary win in 2010.

Laos and Myanmar also feature in Group B, with the Burmese going into the competition under new management following the recent appointment of former Hong Kong and DPR Korea coach, Jørn Andersen.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ will be held from July 24 to August 26.

Tickets are on sale on the TICKETHOTLINE online platform – https://tickethotline.com.my/ASEAN-Hyundai-Cup-2026.

Stay up to date on the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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