Three first half goals from Timor Leste were enough for them to pick up their first win in Group A of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.

Timor Leste beat Cambodia 3-2.

The goals for Timor Leste were scored by Vabio Canavaro Araújo Santos Pires in the 34th minute, Alexandro Bahkito Corsino Lemos (37th) and Luis Figo Pereira Ribeiro (39th).

Cambodia’s goals were scored by Sorm Borith (55th) and Chheang Kimsong (60th).

