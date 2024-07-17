STREETS OF SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 24: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Girls on Track during the Sao Paulo ePrix at Streets of Sao Paulo on Friday March 24, 2023, Brazil. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

Formula E expected to double female participation in FIA Girls on Track programme, following Hankook London E-Prix activation.

Programme delivered events for young women in host cities and diverse communities across all 11 race markets, featuring 27 events.

70 women from within the Formula E paddock delivered inspirational talks to participants.

Formula E has today announced it expects to double the number of participants for its Season 10 FIA Girls on Track programme, presented by Hankook, as it heads into the double-header finale in London on 20th and 21st July.

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the all-electric series is set to top more than 2,000 participants in its season-long campaign, surpassing Season 9’s total of 1,080.

Focusing on engaging with young women from within host cities and their diverse communities, the programme provides an immersive educational experience with workshops at track along with offsite talks in schools and universities.

This season Formula E expanded its FIA Girls on Track experiences to local girls aged 12-18 at all race locations, delivering 27 events across 11 race weekends both at track and in communities. This season also saw 70 women from across the Formula E paddock deliver inspirational career talks, helping provide guidance and advice for varied roles across engineering, technology, driving, team management, sustainability, media and marketing.

During the day-long experience, women from within the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship took the girls through sessions focused on STEM subjects, motorsport, sustainability and media, including the opportunity to put their driving skills to the test on bespoke e-karting tracks or racing simulators. For the first time in Season 10, the experience also included one of the young women to have a role on the podium at every winner’s ceremony.

London FIA Girls on Track Experience

For the last initiative of Season 10, Formula E will welcome more than 170 young girls to ExCel London for an experience filled with inspirational education workshops.

The FIA Girls on Track London experience will feature:

Welcome speech from Claire Williams OBE

Career talks, Pit Lane Walk, watching FP1, activation in the Gaming Arena, E-Karting and partner workshops on-site, led by women from within the paddock

A large activation space within the Allianz Fan Village, open to all across race days, featuring educational material around careers.

A panel discussion on the Allianz Fan Village stage on both Saturday and Sunday

Exclusive access event on Sunday – inviting an additional 50 participants to site

Free Allianz Fan Village Tickets for all participants

Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability, Formula E, said: “The growth we have seen this year is testament to our commitment in improving diversity within motorsport. Not only have we seen a huge increase in participants, but the girls who are involved in the programme are purposefully from more diverse communities who would not ordinarily pursue careers in motorsport. If we are to truly change the landscape of world motorsport, we must start and support these grassroots initiatives that have already helped many women with their journey and careers into the industry.”

Sara Mariani, FIA Director of EDI, said “The FIA is committed to growing diversity across motor sport and mobility, building better and more accessible pathways, and using our platform to foster gender equality. The increase we continue to see in participants at these events is testament to this and I am deeply encouraged to see the enthusiasm and passion from each young woman in attendance.”

Testimonial quotes

“I realised for the first time that I could do something that I love. Before this, it was hard for me to imagine, but now I know I will work in motorsport one day.” – Daiyu, 2024 Shanghai participant.

“I met so many amazing women who showed me a career in motorsport is possible, and I should never give up on my dreams.” – Myrah, 2024 Diriyah participant.

“I made incredible memories that I definitely won’t forget anytime soon. I felt so inspired by all the incredible women I met who helped me realise that there are opportunities and ways into motorsport for girls like me to pursue their dreams.” – Laura, 2024 Berlin participant.

“For me, FIA Girls on Track signifies more than just an initiative; it represents a movement.” – Lauren, 2024 Monaco participant.

“I made the best memories of my life, and I will never forget those amazing moments.” – Aimée, 2024 Mexico City participant.

*The Season 10 FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB and Allianz (Global Partners) and WAE (Official Partner).

