With still some months to go yet to the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India, Vietnam head coach Mai Duc Chung feels that a longer preparation period and intense preparation will be their key to success.

Vietnam confirmed their place for India 2022 slated for 20 January to 6 February following their wins over Maldives and Tajikistan in the recently completed qualifying round.

“23 goals in 2 matches is huge as we never scored so many goals before. However, there are still areas to develop and the players need to improve for better results,” said Duc Chung.

“I will be making a recommendation to the VFF to allow the team to gather earlier than planned. The players need more training to maintain their level of physicality.

“More time for practice will be better as the final rounds (of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup) will not be easy as we will be up against several good teams in Asia.”

The team is currently on mandatory quarantine after their return from Tajikistan and where after that the players will be on a break for at least ten days.

And the plan is for the team to gather again in early or mid-November as they gear up for the tournament in India.

“Preparation is really important and the VFF always give the best possible conditions for the women’s team. However, to play well in the final rounds, the team will need to have more training matches with stronger opponents,” added Duc Chung.

“We hope that in the next period, the pandemic will be under control and the team can have overseas camp. We need to improve in terms of physical strength, tactical thinking, and so forth. If we can do that, then the team will have a better achievement (at the next level).”

