Five Cambodian clubs have donated more than USD 1 million to assist the Cambodian Government’s effort to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The bulk of the donation came from Oknha Kok An, the founder of Phnom Penh Crown Football Club, who donated USD1 million as Visakha FC then announced a donation of USD10,000.

“Taking this opportunity, we would like to call on those who can afford to donate to join in the fight against COVID-19 for the well-being of the Cambodian people,” the club said.

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC then matched the USD10,000 pledge as other donations came pouring in from Tiffy Army FC and Boeung Ket FC.

The Cambodian Government has so far received more than USD18 million in total donations from all levels of society.

Like this: Like Loading...