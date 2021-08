A total of five teams will do battle at this year’s 2021 Football Federation of Timor Leste (FFTL) Women’s League – Liga Timorense de Futebol Feminino – which kicks off this Saturday.

The five teams taking part are FC Buibere, AD. SLB Laulara, Maranatha FC, S’Amuser FC and Academica FC.

The opening match this Saturday will see FC Buibere taking on S’Amuser FC at the Estadium Municipal Dili.

