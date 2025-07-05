CommBank Matildas Head Coach Joe Montemurro said that while he was disappointed with the team’s 1-0 loss to Panama, the game was part of a broader overall picture to develop the squad.He was speaking to media in Bunbury on Saturday evening at the post-match press conference.“We didn’t get into any clear rhythm,” he assessed.“There was always going to be some broken continuity during a camp of this nature, because of what we’re trying to achieve, in terms of trying to identify and look at combinations and players coming through. For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/montemurro-testing-new-players-and-new-combinations-part-camps-broader-perspective #AFF#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...