Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis soared 6.27m* to set the 11th world pole vault record of his career at the All Star Perche, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting, in Clermont-Ferrand on Friday (28).In a competition of record depth, the Olympic and world champion added another centimetre to the world record of 6.26m he set in Silesia in August.He achieved his 6.27m clearance on his first attempt.Emmanouil Karalis was second with a Greek record clearance of 6.02m as six men cleared 5.91m or higher for the first time in a single competition

