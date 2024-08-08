Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her own world record* to retain her 400m hurdles title at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday (8).The US runner went into the lead from the outset and moved on to the shoulder of world champion Femke Bol, drawn on the lane outside her, on the final bend. McLaughlin-Levrone then pulled away down the home straight as Bol started to fade.McLaughlin-Levrone crossed the line in 50.37, taking 0.28 off the world record she set at the US Trials earlier this year. Her US teammate Anna Cockrell passed a fading Bol in the closing stages to take silver in a big PB of 51.87. Bol held on for bronze in 52.15, just ahead of USA’s Jasmine Jones (52.29)

Subject to the usual ratification procedure