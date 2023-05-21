Maria Perez broke the women’s 35km race walk world record* by an impressive 29 seconds to win at the European Race Walking Team Championships, a World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold event, in Podebrady, Czechia, on Sunday (21).

The Spaniard eclipsed the record set by Peru’s double world champion Kimberly Garcia in Dudince in March to break the tape in 2:37:15.

Perez’s gold medal was never in doubt from the first 200m of the race and she strolled home to eclipse second place by more than eight minutes around the 1km park course.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

