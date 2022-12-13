Philippines head coach Josep Ferré Ybarz preferred to ‘focus on what’s at hand’ rather than to fret over the shortcomings as they prepare to take on Vietnam in a friendly tomorrow night at the Hang Day Stadium.

With the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 coming up next week, the friendly game will be important for the Philippines and also Vietnam as they look to make a stronger impression this time around.

“It’s hard for us to have all the players together because many of them are playing abroad. However, this will be a good opportunity to develop young players. The Philippines lack many players, but I am focused on the current squad,” said Ybarz.

“They’re doing great, I’m happy about that. Of course, the team has difficulties but the players are doing well, have the determination and I’m focusing on what I have at hand.”

For the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, the Philippines are in Group A against Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

Group B are Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.

“Tomorrow will be a good test match before the start of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. This will be a good opportunity for us to test the players’ abilities and the squad. I hope the Philippines will have a good match.”

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...